"My dad had been taken away from me": Sons of man killed by ICE speak out Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston on July 7, after living in the U.S. for 35 years. ICE has claimed he "weaponized" his van during a traffic stop, an allegation disputed by his family. Ronaldo Salgado says he's feeling "a lot of guilt" over the his father's killing, telling CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez he wishes he could've been on the scene earlier before the fatal ICE shooting. His brother, Lorenzo Jr. Salgado, says he's not sure he'll "ever accept" that their father is dead.