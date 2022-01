Multiple states working to change voting laws ahead of midterm elections Nineteen states passed changes to their voting laws in 2021 that restrict how Americans vote. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the effect that will have on the 2022 midterm elections and a recent CBS News poll that shows the majority of Republicans believe there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, though there is no evidence.