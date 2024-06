Multiple MLB players disciplined for gambling as Ohtani interpreter admits guilt Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, admitted he's guilty of stealing nearly $17 million from the Dodgers superstar to pay gambling debts. Major League Baseball also announced disciplinary action against several other players, including a permanent ban for San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano, for gambling violations. Carter Evans reports.