Multibillion dollar push to invest in broadband internet access in rural and low-income communities The federal government is looking to spend billions of dollars to improve broadband infrastructure across the U.S. An estimated 14.5 million Americans lack access to standard broadband, according to the Federal Communications Commission. CBS News' Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how expanding broadband will work, and how it could impact the economy.