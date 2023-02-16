Watch CBS News

MSU shooting survivor shares harrowing account

Students at Michigan State University's East Lansing campus held a candlelight vigil in honor of the three victims in Monday's deadly shooting. One of the survivors spoke with CBS News about his experience. Elaine Quijano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.