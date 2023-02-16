George Santos Documentary
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
FBI interviews University of Delaware employee in Biden documents probe
One killed, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso mall; 1 suspect arrested
Train that derailed in Ohio broke down just days earlier, employees say
Santos was interviewed by police in 2017 international credit card fraud probe
Raquel Welch, actress and 1960s icon, dead at 82
FDA panel backs allowing a naloxone spray to be sold over-the-counter
Buffalo shooter gets life sentence shortly after man charges at him in court
2 National Guardsmen killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Alabama
FAA chief grilled by lawmakers over computer outage, aviation safety
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
MSU shooting survivor shares harrowing account
Students at Michigan State University's East Lansing campus held a candlelight vigil in honor of the three victims in Monday's deadly shooting. One of the survivors spoke with CBS News about his experience. Elaine Quijano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On