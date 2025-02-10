Watch CBS News

Mount Athos | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2011, Bob Simon stepped back in time when he got rare access to some of the world's most ancient and secluded monasteries. The monks on Mount Athos follow ancient traditions that have remained virtually unchanged for a thousand years.
