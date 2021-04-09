Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mother on son's reaction to Make-A-Wish dream

"It was something pretty special." Jeanne Erickson recalls the poignant moment her young son Kaden learned his Make-A-Wish dream would come true. Kaden died from a deadly type of leukemia in September 2015.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.