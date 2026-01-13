Mother of one of Elon Musk's kids says AI chatbot Grok generated sexual deepfake images of her Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok is facing intense criticism, accused of allowing X users to generate sexually explicit images of real women and children. One of the alleged victims is Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Musk's children. She said she discovered people used Grok to generate and publish sexualized deepfake images without her permission and share them on X. Musk has not responded to a request for comment.