Mosul airstrike under investigation after at least 100 killed in huge explosion At least a hundred people were killed by a huge explosion in Mosul, with some eyewitnesses blaming a coalition airstrike. Most of the victims were families seeking shelter from war. U.S. officials confirmed the military launched an airstrike in the area on the same day, but they said they're still investigating if their airstrike was to blame. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.