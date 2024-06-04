Watch CBS News

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile found in California

Health officials in Los Angeles have confirmed the first positive sample of the West Nile virus in the area taken from a mosquito trap. Infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja joined CBS News to discuss how to protect yourself from mosquitoes.
