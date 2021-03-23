Live

Mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus hits U.S.

Health officials in Florida have confirmed the first cases of Chikungunya, a dangerous mosquito-borne virus, have been acquired in the mainland U.S. Dr. Holly Phillips joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss two new cases and the symptoms.
