CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Brittney Griner’s wife: I cried for days after call with imprisoned WNBA star
Almost 40 killed, mostly children, in Thailand day care center attack
17-year-old arrested over two weeks after N.C. teens were found dead
4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says
Dozens dead after ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic cliff rescues
Kevin Spacey heads to court over actor's sexual misconduct claims
U.S. troops carry out raid in Syria against "senior" ISIS official
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near occupied nuclear plant
Prominent Putin critic charged with high treason, lawyer says
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Mortgage applications drop as interest rates rise
The number of mortgage applications has dropped to the lowest pace in 25 years as interest rates rise. MarketWatch real estate reporter Aarthi Swaminathan joins "CBS News Mornings" explain the impact this is having on sellers, buyers and renters.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On