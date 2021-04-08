Live

Watch CBSN Live

Morning Rounds: Pregnancy complications and risk of heart disease

CBS News contributors Dr. Holly Phillips and Dr. Tara Narula join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how women who experience complications during pregnancy may be at a greater risk of death from heart disease, how older Americans who work are healthier than those who are unemployed or retired, new recommendations for treating hot flashes without the use of hormones, and how text messages could impact patients with coronary heart disease.
