Live

Watch CBSN Live

Morning Rounds: Growing fears over Zika

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News contributor Dr. Holly Phillips join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss growing fears over Zika in the U.S., and the FDA's assault on sodium.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.