More U.S. strikes in Syria, U.S. deadline for Israel to boost aid in Gaza passes U.S. forces conducted a second straight day of strikes over Syria Tuesday, hitting targets linked to Iranian-aligned militia groups in response to recent attacks on U.S. personnel, according to U.S. Central Command. Meanwhile, the 30-day deadline the U.S. set for Israel to increase humanitarian assistance in Gaza has passed with the U.N. saying the level of aid is nowhere near the level required to support residents there. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.