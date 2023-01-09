Watch CBS News

More than 7,000 nurses on strike in New York City

More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals went on strike Monday. The nurses are demanding increases in pay and staffing, saying they're being forced to work long hours and are unable to properly care for patients.
