More than 70% of American adults have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine The U.S. hit a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus. President Biden finally reached his vaccination goal for the country, about one month behind schedule. More than 70% of American adults are now at least partially inoculated. Founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, Dr. Dyan Hes, joined CBSN to discuss the pandemic milestone.