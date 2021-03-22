Live

More than 400 suspects charged in Capitol riot

The number of people facing charges in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to grow. Federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin said some suspects may face sedition charges. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
