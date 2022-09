Over 2 million migrants apprehended at U.S. border since August 2021, officials say U.S. Customs and Border Protection has apprehended 2.2 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since August of 2021, the agency said. This comes as several Republican governors have been sending thousands of migrants to Democratically-controlled states and cities in protest of current border policies. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez discusses the situation.