More than 100 influential U.S. CEOs discuss ways to counter voter restrictions on conference call In a first-of-its-kind Zoom call, leaders from more than 100 major U.S. companies across industries brainstormed ways to combat the wave of restrictive voter laws sweeping the country. Groups ranging from American Airlines and United to Walmart and AMC Theatres came together virtually in the hopes of fighting voter suppression, making it clear they do not fear reprisals for stepping into politics. Ed O'Keefe reports.