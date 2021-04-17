Live

Watch CBSN Live

More taxing questions raised about Donald Trump

Donald Trump did not campaign on Saturday, but he's still making headlines. There are concerns about Trump's taxes, mysterious recordings that have surfaced and a new report featuring women who have worked with him. Julianna Goldman reports.
