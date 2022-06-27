More military aid for Ukraine, new Russia sanctions expected to be announced President Biden is in Germany for a summit with G-7 leaders, who are gathering in an effort to provide additional aid to Ukraine as Russia continues to wage war against the nation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the leaders virtually Monday morning, stressing the importance of ending the war by the end of the year and reiterating his country's need for additional military support. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the talks from Telfs, Austria.