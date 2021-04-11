Monsanto CEO on debate over GMO and food labeling Genetically modified organisms have been part of our diet for years. The Grocery Manufacturers Association says up to 80 percent of processed food sold in the U.S. is genetically modified and mostly unlabeled. Monsanto, one of the world’s largest producers of genetically modified seeds, is committed to innovation in agriculture, but critics say it should be more transparent. Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant joins “CBS This Morning” to address the ongoing debate over GMOs and questions surrounding their herbicide, Roundup.