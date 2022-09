MoneyWatch: Value of British pound drops to historic low against the dollar People in the U.K. are facing price increases on food and gasoline, as the British pound's value briefly dropped to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar. CBS News' Lana Zak explains what that means for Americans, then Joice Alves, a European stock market correspondent for Reuters, joins "CBS News Mornings" to share the impact she has noticed in London.