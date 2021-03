MoneyWatch: Lumber Liquidators stock down 25 percent; NASDAQ closes above 5,000 After a 60 Minutes report on high formaldehyde levels in some flooring it sells, Lumber Liquidators stock fell 25 percent on Monday. Also, the NASDAQ closed above 5,000 for the first time since the dot-com bubble 15 years ago. Wendy Gillette reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlines.