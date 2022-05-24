MoneyWatch: Federal survey highlights discrepancies between between Americans' individual financial well-being and thoughts on the U.S. economy as a whole in 2021 A new report from the Fed shows that 78% of Americans surveyed at the end of 2021 did not think that the U.S. economy was doing good; however, 76% said they were individually doing at least okay financially. CBS News Reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain why trust in the economy was down, while individual financial well-being reached a record high and how the Child Tax Credit may have impacted survey results.