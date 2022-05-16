Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: Bracing for a bear market

Falling stock indexes are triggering fears of an impending bear market. Benjamin Levisohn, deputy editor at Barron's. joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what we can learn from past markets and how this will impact average Americans.
