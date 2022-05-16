CBS News App
MoneyWatch: Bracing for a bear market
Falling stock indexes are triggering fears of an impending bear market. Benjamin Levisohn, deputy editor at Barron's. joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what we can learn from past markets and how this will impact average Americans.
