MoneyWatch: Analyzing the March 2022 jobs report According to a report released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March. Wages also picked up and unemployment dropped, but high inflation rates and a high demand for workers continue to plague the U.S. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste discuss the report with Diane Swonk, a chief economist for Grant Thornton.