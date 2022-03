MoneyWatch: Are OPEC meetings expected to affect oil production? The global oil production alliance OPEC+ is meeting this week to discuss its output as countries ban Russian oil over the country's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have rejected calls to expel Russia from the larger alliance. Helima Croft, the global head of commodity strategy for RBC Capital Markets, joined "CBS News Mornings" from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to discuss.