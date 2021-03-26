Live

MoneyWatch: Apple Pay debuts; IBM to make major announcement

Apple Pay, the new digital wallet technology available on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models, debuts Monday in thousands of stores across the country. Also, IBM is expected to change its microchip manufacturer. Wendy Gillette reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlinesApple Pay, the new digital wallet technology available on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models, debuts Monday in thousands of stores across the country. Also, IBM is expected to change its microchip manufacturer. Wendy Gillette reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlines.
