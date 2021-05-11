Live

Mom leads fight for son with rare disease

Sandra Sermone's 10-year-old son Tony was born with an extremely rare genetic condition called ADNP Syndrome, and she's been working ever since to raise awareness, connect with other families and help find a cure. CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports.
