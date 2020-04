Mom creates sidewalk art to entertain kids in quarantine Stacy Lazzara, a Chicago mother of two, is making quarantine more fun for her kids by using simple sidewalk chalk to make incredible, intricate works of art. She's transformed her daughters into astronauts, mermaids and skateboarders, and photos of her masterpieces have gone viral. "There is so much fear and anxiety in the world right now; we love being able to bring a smile to people’s faces!" she told CBS News.