Mom captures video of moment giraffe grabs toddler at wildlife park Newly obtained video shows the scary moment a giraffe at a drive-thru safari park picked up a toddler from the back of a pickup truck. The little girl, Paisley, was feeding a giraffe with her mom at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, when the giraffe grabbed her by the shirt and hoisted her in the air – and her mom caught the moment on camera. The people in the car behind them also caught the incident, and their video went viral this week. Paisley's dad, Jason Toten, said his heart stopped when he saw the giraffe grab his toddler, but that it was just an accident – the animal was just going for some food.