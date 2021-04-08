Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mom, boyfriend charged in "Baby Doe" death

Two suspects have been arraigned on charges in a Massachusetts toddler's death. According to prosecutors, the mother's boyfriend called the toddler a "demon." "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates spoke to CBSN about the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.