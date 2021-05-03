Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mom, baby run into Obama at Alaska airport

A young mother and her wide-eyed 6-month old daughter ran into someone surprising at an airport in Alaska: former President Barack Obama. The 44th president stopped for photos with the shocked pair, asking, "Who is this pretty girl?"
