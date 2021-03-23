Live

Mom-and-pop bat business breaks into big leagues

Pete Tucci was on his way to the major leagues until a career ending injury. His wife's instincts got him back into the game he loves through their mom-and-pop business, Tucci Lumber. Vinita Nair reports.
