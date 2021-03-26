Live

Watch CBSN Live

Molten lava flow closes in on Hawaiian homes

The lava flow is less than 100 yards from a home in Pahoa, on the Big Island of Hawaii, where the government is promising to help the dozens of people who will need to evacuate in the coming days. Mileka Lincoln of Hawaii affiliate KGMB reports.
