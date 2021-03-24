Live

Mobile wallets tested at music festivals

Most people don’t leave home without their keys, wallet and cell phone. But what if you could swap out your bulky trifold for a digital one? CNET's Kara Tsuboi reports that PayPal has been testing its mobile payment app at music festivals.
