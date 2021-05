Mitch Albom on impact of "Tuesdays with Morrie," loss of Haitian orphan The best-selling book "Tuesdays with Morrie" has inspired fans since its release 20 years ago. The book details soul-searching conversations between sports writer Mitch Albom and his dying former college professor, Morrie Schwartz. Albom joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Morrie's lasting message, his orphanage in Haiti and the recent death of an orphan who they cared for like a daughter.