"Miracle Larry" Kelly leaves hospital after 128 days battling coronavirus, 51 days on ventilator 64-year-old Larry Kelly was admitted to a hospital in March when his health rapidly declined after testing positive for the coronavirus. At one point, his family was called to the hospital to say goodbye. "Miracle Larry" Kelly is now back at home with his family and on the road to recovery after more than 120 days in the hospital. Dr. Tara Narula reports.