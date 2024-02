Minority groups increased homeownership in 2022, but affordability still an issue: Report Homeownership among minority groups in the U.S. rose in 2022, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors, but headwinds remain for all people trying to buy a home. Jessica Lautz, vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, joined CBS News to discuss the report and the hurdles stopping people from buying a home.