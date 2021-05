Miniature scenes of murder Determining the cause of death is never child's play, even with dollhouse-like training tools. Erin Moriarty reports on the intricate dioramas created by Frances Glessner Lee, a woman intrigued by unsolved murders, who assembled tiny laboratories of forensic investigation. Her macabre "Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death" are now on display at the Smithsonian in Washington.