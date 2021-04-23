Live

Mike Pence's campaign plane skids off runway

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence's campaign plane skidded of a runway at NYC's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday night. No injuries were reported. CBS News campaign reporter Alan He was on the plane and tells us about the incident.
