FEMA to help process migrant kids as lawyers reveal disturbing conditions they endure The Biden administration is enlisting FEMA to help process the record number of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S., Mexico border as lawyers detail the harrowing conditions migrant children shared with them at a facility in Donna, Texas. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Nikki Battiste to discuss how conditions in the facility became so deteriorated and how the Biden administration aims to alleviate the overcrowded facility.