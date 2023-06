Nurse denied ambulance requests for migrant girl who died in CBP custody, officials say Federal investigators say a nurse denied multiple requests to take an 8-year-old migrant girl to the hospital on the same day she died in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez suffered from sickle cell anemia and heart disease. Nick Miroff, who covers immigration enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post, joins CBS News with more.