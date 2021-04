Microbiomes and why living too cleanly could harm your health One of the hottest topics in medicine is how a squeaky-clean lifestyle can mess with your health. Gut bacteria plays a crucial role in diseases, from cancer to obesity. Dr. Robynne Chutkan, gastroenterologist at Georgetown University Hospital, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new book, “The Microbiome Solution: A Radical New Way to Heal Your Body from the Inside Out.”