Michigan doctor sentenced to 45 years

"I stand before you so ashamed of my actions," cried Dr. Farid Fata in a Detroit courtroom Friday. Fata was sentenced to 45 years in prison for falsely diagnosing patients with cancer to bill insurers. CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.
