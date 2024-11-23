Watch CBS News

Michelle Miller honored with key to the city

CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller and her husband Marc Morial were awarded New York City's Key to the City this week to honor their work in civil rights and philanthropy. New York City has been giving select people the honor since 1702.
