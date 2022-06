Mexico's president snubs Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles The Summit of the Americas is underway in Los Angeles, but a key member won't be there. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he's not attending. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano spoke with former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and current Counsel to White and Case in Mexico, Antonio Garza, about how this could impact the summit.