Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mexico watching U.S. election closely

There is great concern in Mexico that a Donald Trump presidential election victory Tuesday could lead to an economic shock for the country. Much of that has to do with Trump's position on NAFTA. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.